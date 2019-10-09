× The Hartford Marathon is Saturday — Here’s everything you need to know about road closures, parking & more

HARTFORD — On Saturday, October 12, thousands of runners will hit the streets of Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor for the Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

The starting line for both races is on the south side of the state Capitol and finish line is under the iconic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park.

“The Half” weaves through Downtown Hartford and runners up Park Street through Frog Hollow and Parkville. Park Street becomes Park Road into West Hartford. The route then goes north to Elizabeth Park and back down through the West End, ending Downtown.

The full marathon takes elite runners across the Connecticut River to East Hartford and up Main Street all the way north to South Windsor, where runners will turn around and head back to the capital city.

On race day, road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 2:00 p.m.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation is telling drivers to expect closures and/or delays on the following roadways:

Hartford

Pearl Street, Ford Street, State Street, Founders Bridge, Asylum Street, Broad Street,

Farmington Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Sheldon Street, Prospect Street, Park Street, Van Dyke

Avenue, Washington Street, Laurel Street, Weston Street, Rev. Moody Overpass, Market

Street, Elizabeth Street, and Oxford Street.

West Hartford

Park Road, South Highland Street, Boulevard/South Quaker Lane, North Quaker Lane, Fern

Street, Troutbrook Drive, Albany Avenue (between Steele Road and Troutbrook Drive)

Steele Road, and Elizabeth Park.

East Hartford

Founders Bridge, East River Drive, Hartland Street, Meadow Street, Pitkin Street, South

Prospect Street, Main Street, Carroll Road and Silver Lane.

South Windsor

Old Main Street