Wolcott PD: Stolen, loaded gun found in stolen Mercedes; juvenile arrested

WOLCOTT — Police say a report of suspects entering cars in a Wolcott neighborhood resulted in the arrest of a juvenile.

According to police, they were called to the Wilson Road area around 4:20 a.m. on a report of “parties entering vehicles”.

When an officer arrived, he saw a white vehicle pulling out of Wilson Road, and heading north on Woodtick Road. As the vehicle was about to turn onto Laura Lane, the officer went to activate his overhead lights to pull it over.

Before he could, a black Mercedes off of Laura Lane sped past the officer and the white vehicle, heading north on Woodtick Road.

By the time the officer was able to turn around, the Mercedes was out of sight.

The officer started driving north on Woodtick Road when he eventually came across the Mercedes, crashed at Clarke Street. The driver was gone.

The Bristol Police Department was called in to help, and they brought in a tracking dog. The dog found the suspect a short distance away, hiding under a porch.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the Mercedes was stolen, and inside of it was a stolen gun as well as other items that had been stolen from other vehicles.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and they expect more arrests.