Break out the glue, get the glitter and beads! Maddie Rae’s Slime Bash 5 returns to Mohegan Sun!

MONTVILLE — The largest slime convention is returning to the Mohegan Sun this weekend!

Slime making on Instagram launched many, and many teens, into an entrepreneurial business, if not social media fame. Maddie Rae, a 14-year-old with her own business stake in the slime-making industry and a Guinness World Record title under her belt, created the convention.

The convention starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. for early entry, 10 a.m. for general admission, and runs until 4 p.m. On Sunday, October 13th, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

Tickets for Slime Bash 5 can be purchased at slimebash.com through October 13th.

Here’s the breakdown of events according to event organizers:

VIP LANE: 30 of the hottest slime influencers are coming to Connecticut! Meet & Buy slime from your faves

are coming to Connecticut! Meet & Buy slime from your faves SLIMER ALLEY: Meet, purchase and trade slime with over 50 of the best up and coming slimers

Meet, purchase and trade slime with over 50 of the best up and coming slimers MAKE YOUR OWN SLIME PITS: Purchase tokens to make six new varieties of pro slime

Purchase tokens to make of pro slime TRADING ARENA: Ticket holders can trade slime and merch with other attendees and participants from around the world

Ticket holders can trade slime and merch with other attendees and participants from around the world NEW, LIVE STAGE ENTERTAINMENT: Watch slime celebs participate in new, super fun games such as Slimer Feud , The BFF Game , What’s in the Box Challenge , Demos & Q&A

Watch slime celebs participate in new, super fun games such BATTLE OF THE SLIME DADS! @Maddiesdaddyslime & @PapaBirb Take to the mat with a Sumo Wrestle Take Down

@Maddiesdaddyslime & @PapaBirb Take to the mat with a Sumo Wrestle Take Down SLIME CONTESTS: Slime Acrobatics, Saturday at 1pm, Prizes for Single & Double contestants World Slime Making Championship : Enter your slime to win big prizes and trophies. Winners announced on Sunday at 2pm

NEW! MADDIE RAE FUN ZONE: Packed with crafts, video games, bounce house and Escape Room.

Packed with crafts, video games, bounce house and Escape Room. NEW! THE SUMO PIT: Kids challenge friends to see who will be the last slimer standing

Kids challenge friends to see who will be the last slimer standing NEW! SQUISHY STATION: Have fun decorating your own adorable squishy

Have fun decorating your own adorable squishy NEW ! SLIME MIX-IN BAR: Purchase the latest and greatest trend in slime accessories

Purchase the latest and greatest trend in slime accessories MADDIE RAE’S POP UP SHOP purchase newly released slime products, apparel and a Limited Edition, VIP Commemorative Poster

purchase newly released slime products, apparel and a Limited Edition, VIP Commemorative Poster FREE Tattoo & Selfie Stations & Great Wall of Slime