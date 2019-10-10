Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain
Father, son found in Branford apartment died of overdoses

Posted 12:33 PM, October 10, 2019

BRANFORD — A father and son whose bodies were found in their apartment  died of drug overdoses according to the Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner.

The OCME says both 71-year-old David Wells and 36-year-old Jason Wells died of acute intoxication of a cocktail of drugs.

-Jason had fentanyl, oxycodone, lorazepam (Ativan), hydroxyzine (Xanax) and cocaine.

-David had same but no cocaine.

Officials ruled the manner of death for both is an accident.

