Father, son found in Branford apartment died of overdoses

BRANFORD — A father and son whose bodies were found in their apartment died of drug overdoses according to the Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner.

The OCME says both 71-year-old David Wells and 36-year-old Jason Wells died of acute intoxication of a cocktail of drugs.

-Jason had fentanyl, oxycodone, lorazepam (Ativan), hydroxyzine (Xanax) and cocaine.

-David had same but no cocaine.

Officials ruled the manner of death for both is an accident.