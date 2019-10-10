× Massachusetts man arrested in connection to fatal North Stonington hit-and-run in 2018

NORTH STONINGTON — State police say 33-year-old Matthew Spirito of Northborough, Massachusetts has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run.

According to police, on October 9th, 2018, Krystal Riske and her boyfriend, Kyle Orr, were walking along the Route 2 westbound shoulder, approximately one-half mile north of the rotary, when a vehicle veered slightly off the road and struck both pedestrians, killing Riske.

Riske’s mother said her daughter sustained head and spine injuries that killed her. Krystal was flown to Backus Hospital, in Norwich, by Life Star. Due to weather issues, she was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital, where she later died.

Police say Spirito turned himself in around 5 a.m. Thursday on charges of misconduct of a motor vehicle, evasion of responsibility of a moto vehicle – death, failure to drive in the established lane.

Spirito was held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday.