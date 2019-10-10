× New London police investigating shots fired incident

NEW LONDON — Police say they are investigating a reported “shots fired” incident.

According to police, they were called to the area of Prest Street and Connecticut Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a spent casing, but no suspects or victims were located.

The scene was secured and the area was canvassed by officers.

Detectives also responded to collect evidence.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).