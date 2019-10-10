New Parkinson’s Center opens; A dedicated space to battle back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD – Same fight but a new site.

Opened just last month, the Parkinson’s Center of Connecticut is dedicated to helping patients from across the state in their fight against the debilitating disease.

The center offers yoga classes, cycling classes, and especially popular are the Beat Parkinson’s Boxing Classes. Michelle Hespeler, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 13 years ago, made it her life’s’ work to open the new Parkinson’s Center off Pitkin Street in East Hartford.

“It’s a center for support groups, presentations,” Hespeler said, “we can feel safe and confident in an environment with each other.”

The Parkinson’s Center of Connecticut is open for classes at scheduled time and invites anyone stricken with the disease to come for walk in information on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 1pm.

Larry Orkins, from Wethersfield has battled the effects of Parkinson’s for a decade said after a flurry of punches to the heavy bag during a boxing class, “this is just a perfect center to deal with the disease but also get support from your friends.”

