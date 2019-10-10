Hartford Marathon Saturday: Road closures, parking & more
Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring high winds through Friday
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Officer struck by car in Orange

Posted 11:23 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, October 10, 2019

ORANGE —  A police officer was struck by a car while responding to a smoking vehicle on Marsh Hill Road Thursday night.

Officials said as he exited his vehicle on the drivers side and started approaching the vehicle, he was struck by a car that was traveling southbound to make a left-hand turn on I-95 southbound.

The officer suffered lower extremity injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was conscious and alert at both the scene and hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators

No other details were released.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.