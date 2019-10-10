Officer struck by car in Orange

ORANGE — A police officer was struck by a car while responding to a smoking vehicle on Marsh Hill Road Thursday night.

Officials said as he exited his vehicle on the drivers side and started approaching the vehicle, he was struck by a car that was traveling southbound to make a left-hand turn on I-95 southbound.

The officer suffered lower extremity injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was conscious and alert at both the scene and hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators

No other details were released.