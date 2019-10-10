Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain
Police say East Windsor man was victim of homicide

October 10, 2019

EAST WINDSOR — Police said they are zeroing in on a person of interest in the death of a man found inside of a home Wednesday morning.

East Windsor Police Department said they responded to a home on Fairway Drive on reports of an unresponsive male. Police said when they arrived, they found a male dead in a kitchen with multiple stab wounds.

The male, identified as Hasley Hesse Jr.,  73, was found by a family member who was conducting a welfare check after he could not reach the deceased man by phone, according to police. Police said the death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the person of interest and the victim knew each other and there was no threat to the community.

 

