Sabathia could be on Yanks’ ALCS roster

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – CC Sabathia could be on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Championship Series after missing the previous round with an achy left shoulder.

Sabathia threw a bullpen session Wednesday and impressed manager Aaron Boone, who said the 39-year-old left-hander is feeling “considerably better.” Boone says Sabathia is an option for the ALCS, but the Yankees haven’t decided on their roster.

Relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton are expected to be 100% for the ALCS.

Boone also says outfielder Aaron Hicks has recovered from a right elbow flexor strain. Hicks is healthy enough to play, but Boone says there is “trepidation” about activating him because he hasn’t played in a game since Aug. 3.

