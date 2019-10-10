× See 3D proposal for new Rt. 7, Merritt Parkway interchange

NORWALK — The state has released a virtual 3D map of the proposed interchange for the Merritt Parkway and Route 7.

The map can be found here

Construction is not expected to start for at least five years, in 2024. In the meantime, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is conducting public outreach, examining alternatives and studying environmental impacts. The state said the project will complete and improve connections, safety, and traffic flow between Route 7, Route 15, Main Avenue, and (Merritt Parkway) in Norwalk.

The state said the current interchange’s missing connections include:

Route 7 North to the Merritt Parkway North

Merritt Parkway South to Route 7 South

Add other missing connections

The missing connections cause traffic congestion and delays on Main Avenue and other local roads. Improving safety is also an important goal of the project.