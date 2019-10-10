Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

See 3D proposal for new Rt. 7, Merritt Parkway interchange

Posted 12:00 PM, October 10, 2019, by

NORWALK — The state has released a virtual 3D map of the proposed interchange for the Merritt Parkway and Route 7.

The map can be found here 

Construction is not expected to start for at least five years, in 2024. In the meantime, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is conducting public outreach, examining alternatives and studying environmental impacts. The state said the project will complete and improve connections, safety, and traffic flow between Route 7, Route 15, Main Avenue, and (Merritt Parkway) in Norwalk.

The  state said the current interchange’s missing connections include:

  • Route 7 North to the Merritt Parkway North
  • Merritt Parkway South to Route 7 South
  • Add other missing connections
  • The missing connections cause traffic congestion and delays on Main Avenue and other local roads. Improving safety is also an important goal of the project.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.