Truck strikes gas pipeline in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a truck has struck a gas pipeline near the 1300 block of Noble Avenue.

Police are fire crews are on the scene. Police say there’s no threat to individuals at this time.

The area may be difficult to travel through for some time.

It’s unknown when the scene will clear.

