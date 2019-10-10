× Two Giuliani associates arrested for violating campaign finance rules

Two associates of Rudy Giuliani connected to efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were arrested Wednesday on criminal charges for violating campaign finance rules, according to a spokesman for the Southern District of New York.

Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were detained Dulles airport outside of Washington and are expected to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday.

The investigation was conducted by the SDNY.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the arrests.

Parnas was Giuliani’s fixer in Ukraine, introducing him to current and former officials as far back as 2018, according to CNN’s reporting.

They gave hundreds of thousands in donations to a Trump-allied super PAC, according to the Miami Herald.

This story is breaking and will be updated.