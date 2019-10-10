Weather Watch: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain
Unfounded threat puts Waterbury school on lockdown for 30 minutes

Posted 12:52 PM, October 10, 2019

WATERBURY — An elementary school was on lockdown after threat that was later determined to be unfounded Thursday.

Police were called to Driggs School for the report of an unknown person in the building according to school officials. Police were nearby at another school conducting a lockdown drill and responded.

Parents were notified by the phone system said officials. Police determined there was no intruder and it was a false alarm. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.

Driggs had kindergarten through fifth grade classes. It’s located at 77 Woodlawn Terrace, Waterbury.

