VERNON — Vernon Public Schools is reporting a disruption with their phone system.

According to Superintendent Macary, while the phones worked internally, they are unable to receive incoming calls or dial out.

They say Frontier is working with their IT department to resolve the issue.

They ask people who need to contact the schools to email them directly.

