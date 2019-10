× Water main break causes road closures in Avon

AVON — A water main break has caused several road closures Thursday morning.

Police said a section of Country Club Road between Carriage Drive and Brookmoor Drive is closed until further notice. Blueberry Lane and Brookridge Drive and also impacted by the break and closed to through traffic.

Repairs are underway but school and commuter traffic are expected to be impacted.

The road is expected to be closed throughout Thursday.