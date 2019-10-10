× Waterbury police make arrest in 2017 homicide

WATERBURY — Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a woman in 2017.

Josue Cruz, 36, of Waterbury was charged with murder in the death of Lisa Chinova, 27. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, relating to the death of Chinova; Unlawful restraint; Breach of Pace; Strangulation; Assault; and Failure to Appear.

On June 22, 2017, police were called to 17 Greenmount Terrace, third floor to check on the condition of a female who was found by a neighbor with blood on her face, purple hands and was reportedly deceased.

The previous evening, building residents heard a lot of noise from the apartment and later only a dog barking. Cruz lived in the apartment and was interviewed by detectives in June of 2017 and in later in February 2018.

Officials originally could not determine a cause of death. However, last month, detectives developed new information from a person who had knowledge about the death of Chinova. Police determined that Cruz was responsible for the death of Chinova. Police developed information that Cruz had committed domestic assaults unrelated to Chinova.

Police arrested Cruz on those two separate incidents of domestic assault in Massachusetts

On October 2, Cruz was apprehended in Massachusetts and held on the outstanding domestic violence arrest warrants. As the investigation continued, police developed charges related to the death of Chinova. Cruz was extradited from Springfield, Mass. to Waterbury on Wednesday.

Cruz was held on a total bond of $1,256,500.