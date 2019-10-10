WEATHER WATCH: Nor’easter to bring wind and rain to the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory is in effect for New London County today as winds may gust to 50 mph at times. While the rest of Connecticut will be on the breezy side the next two days, that wind will be stronger the farther east you go as a coastal storm sits offshore. Cape Cod and the islands have a High Wind Warning as gusts may approach 60 mph the next two days.

Today we'll have clouds and a gusty breeze with rain. If you're headed out, we would recommend taking an umbrella and a jacket! Temperatures are going to stay in the mid to upper 50s, and the wind will be gusty from the northeast. If you're driving out and about, just keep an eye out for wet leaves on the roads. They can be nearly as slippery as ice, so just take it easy going around any bends.

There are still some questions as to when the rain comes to an end, but showers are likely through at least Friday afternoon. Saturday, it all depends on the location of that coastal storm. If it's a little farther to the west, we may have lingering showers for the Hartford Marathon on Saturday, but that is not the most likely scenario at this time.

We'll have a few days after this where all is quiet before our next rain maker towards the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Higher impacts in eastern CT, with heavy rain at times and gusty wind approaching 50 mph at times. Mostly cloudy and showery for central and western CT with wind near 35 mph. High: 55-60.

TONIGHT: Rain showers continue overnight. Lows: 45-55.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli