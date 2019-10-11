× Actress Jane Fonda arrested at Washington climate change protest

WASHINGTON — CNN reports, well-known actress Jane Fonda was arrested at the US Capitol Friday after participating in a climate protest in Washington.

Fonda was demonstrating with Oil Change International, a group that pledged to hold demonstrations every week focused on climate change.

According to CNN, Fonda along with 15 others, has been charged with Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.

This story is developing.