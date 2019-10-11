Hartford Marathon Saturday: Road closures, parking & more
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Actress Jane Fonda arrested at Washington climate change protest

Posted 2:23 PM, October 11, 2019, by

Actress Jane Fonda attends the 14th Annual Global Green Pre Oscar Party at TAO Hollywood on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Global Green)

WASHINGTON — CNN reports, well-known actress Jane Fonda was arrested at the US Capitol Friday after participating in a climate protest in Washington.

Fonda was demonstrating with Oil Change International, a group that pledged to hold demonstrations every week focused on climate change.

According to CNN,  Fonda along with 15 others, has been charged with Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.

This story is developing.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.