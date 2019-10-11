× ‘Book early’: Amtrak begins preparations for increased Thanksgiving travel

NEW HAVEN — The season of holiday travel is here again, and Amtrak is outlining how they plan to handle the rush.

Amtrak says they will providing extra trains and capacity on several routes.

But remember: Tickets sell out quickly, so plan ahead and book your tickets early.

On the Northeast Regional Corridor, the Acela train (Boston – Washington D.C.) and the Northeast Regional (Boston – Washington D.C. – Richmond) trails will operate full and extended schedules with additional frequencies and added capacity during the Thanksgiving week.

Amtrak says that last year they had their largest passenger count to date during the Thanksgiving week with over 846,000 riders on its trains across the country.

You can learn more on Amtrak’s website.