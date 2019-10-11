DPH: 6 more CT residents ill with lung injuries ‘possibly’ related to using e-cigarettes or vaping

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting six more Connecticut residents who were ill with lung injuries possibly related to using e-cigarettes or vaping.

DPH announced the illnesses Friday, bringing the total to 31 cases that have been reported to DPH.

At this time, DPH said three patients remain in the hospital.

“The 31 cases involve residents from seven counties in Connecticut: Fairfield (16), New Haven (8), New London (3), Hartford (1), Litchfield (1), Tolland (1), and Windham (1),” DPH said. “The age breakdown of the patients is as follows: Under 18 years of age (5), 18 to 24 years of age (7), 25 to 34 years of age (8), 35 years of age and older (11). Out of the total of 31 patients, 29 were hospitalized between June-October 2019 (see figure below); one patient was hospitalized in December 2018 and one patient was not hospitalized.”

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of October 8, 2019, 1,299 cases of vaping-related lung injury had been reported from 49 states and 1 U.S. territory. The CDC also reported 26 deaths had been confirmed in 21 states, including one fatality from Connecticut.

“I am very concerned that we continue to see new cases of vaping-related lung injury and this outbreak of illnesses and deaths appears to be far from over,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “I am asking Connecticut residents to not use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC.”

