First human to walk in space, Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, has died

Author: TEGNA staff

The world’s first spacewalker, Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, has died at the age of 85.

NASA announced Leonov’s death Friday morning as astronauts Andrew Morgan and Christina Koch emerged from the International Space Station to being a spacewalk.

His 12-minute spacewalk on March 18, 1965, preceded the first U.S. spacewalk by Ed White by less than three months.