× Five of ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz’s attackers sentenced for Bronx murder

BRONX N.Y. — Prison sentences were handed out Friday to five Trinitarios gang members convicted in the Bronx slaying of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, according to the New York Post.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella was sentenced to life without parole. Jose Muniz was sentenced to 25 years to life with the chance of parole.

The three other killers included Manuel Rivera, who given a minimum of 23 years to life in prison; Elvin Garcia got 25 years to life in prison; and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago was also given a 25 year sentence.

Authorities say Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” was killed in June 2018 in a case of mistaken identity. He was followed into a bodega, dragged onto the street and stabbed with knives and machetes.

A video of the attack showed a bread knife piercing his neck.

You can read more here.