Foodie Friday: Dom’s Broad Street Eatery in Windsor

Fantastic food in a friendly environment is what Dom’s Broad St. Eatery in Windsor is all about.

This cozy joint serves up breakfast and lunch options that will satisfy any appetite.

If you are craving something sweet, the apple fritter French toast is just perfect as is Dom’s hearty hash. It’s a plate that has chunks of corned beef and potatoes topped with eggs piled high, definitely enough for more than one person.

“We want to make sure you don’t leave here hungry,” smiled owner Jason Dibella.

It’s the way Jason’s father

Dom, who started the restaurant back in 2002, always wanted it. Jason has kept up the tradition since his fathers passing in 2010.

If eggs Benedict are your thing, the 10 different varieties offer plenty to sink your teeth in to. The Mount Benny is a popular plate that has tenderloin, onions and mushrooms to go along with the perfectly poached eggs on top.

For Andy Johnson, who eats at Dom’s twice a day and has been basically since the place opened, it’s where old friends gather and new friends meet.

“You just feel like home when you are here,” smiled Johnson, who lives right in Windsor. “It’s the perfect spot to fill up on some great food and do it with fantastic people, that’s why I keep coming back.”

Whether it’s breakfast or lunch, like a juicy burger, wrap, soup or salad, you will not leave hungry.