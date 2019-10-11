FOX61 Student News: Love Kitchen helps Hartford residents in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keziah Rodriguez and Denise Sanseverino / Martin Kellogg Middle School, Newington

In the city of Hartford, the Love Kitchen is spreading love, meeting needs, and sharing food. This organization is a non-profit food pantry whose’ mission is to spread the love of God to the city by giving out food. Many Hartford residents appreciate this program and benefit from it tremendously.

“I would say it’s great for the community, we have a lot of low income families in the neighborhood and you know it could be pretty helpful for you know other parents that are like me in my shoes” stated one grateful patron.

This ministries main goal is to send people home filled with food and joy. The volunteers work very hard to make the community feel loved and welcomed. They believe it’s not just about neighbors coming here to get food from them, but it is about trying to breathe hope and life into them as well.

The Love Kitchen makes sure that everyone who visits has many different options for food.

“ So here with the food pantry we serve people who have a lot of need who need food on their plate.” Owners Ramon Davila and Dr. Gladys Santiago have been dedicated to this ministry for more than 7 years and strive to help their community.

This program makes sure that every person who walks through their door leaves with food and a happy heart.