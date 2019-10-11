× Hartford gets spooky with free outdoor horror movie screenings on Constitution Plaza

HARTFORD — A new outdoor horror movie series is coming to Constitution Plaza, just in time to fuel your Halloween spirit!

Hartford.com and the Hartford Business Improvement District announced the mini movie festival will launch Tuesday, October 22 and continue through Friday, October 25.

The festival, dubbed “Spooky Popcorn” will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night, presenting free, outdoor horror movies projected onto a 16-foot inflatable screen and are open to the general public.

The films you can catch during the series include:

Lost Boys (October 22)

Poltergeist (October 23)

The Ring (October 24)

Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, original 1989 version (October 25)

Viewers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Films are open to the general public, but children aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the Spooky Popcorn festival, visit Hartford.com.