‘Health is Wealth’: Join in on the New England 61 Day Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The New England 61 Day Challenge is back and in year two its going to be bigger and better than ever!

If you're looking to step up to a healthier, more active lifestyle, then this is the challenge is just right for you.

The Challenge is a wellness initiative that includes education about healthy eating, physical activity, and positive behavioral changes.

FOX61 and Trinity Health New England encourage and invite you to step up more active lifestyle, eat up by making smarter food choices and drink up by drinking more water and staying hydrated.

The 61 Day Challenge starts November 1 and runs through the end of the year.

For more information and to take the pledge, download the FOX61 mobile app or text “NE61FOX61" to “797979.