New Britain cruiser struck by car

NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain Police cruiser was struck by a car Friday night on Martin Luther King Drive and Stanley Street.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the operator of the second vehicle involved, a 24-year-old, male party and resident of Hartford declined medical attention on scene. There have not been any charges filed at this time

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at 860 -826-3071