PD: Barricaded subject situation resolved, one person in custody

GROTON -- Police say they have one person in custody following a barricaded subject incident in the Cutler Street and Morse Avenue area this morning.
The Marine Science Magnet High School currently has a two-hour delay, and the West Side School also has a delayed opening.
Police say a 49-year-old woman barricaded herself inside the home. Just after midnight, police say they received a report of an unwanted person inside the home on a protective order.
Responding officers were able to get others safely out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
41.338136 -72.073672