PD: Barricaded subject situation resolved, one person in custody

Posted 5:49 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, October 11, 2019

GROTON -- Police say they have one person in custody following a barricaded subject incident in the Cutler Street and Morse Avenue area this morning.

The Marine Science Magnet High School currently has a two-hour delay, and the West Side School also has a delayed opening.

Police say a 49-year-old woman barricaded herself inside the home. Just after midnight, police say they received a report of an unwanted person inside the home on a protective order.

Responding officers were able to get others safely out of the home, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

 

