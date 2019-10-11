× Police arrest Hartford man in connection to April murder

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a man in connection to a April 14 murder.

On Friday, Hartford Police Department said they arrested Osafa Williams, 37, of Hartford. Williams is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm,

possession of a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

On April 14, around 12 p.m., police said they responded to a reports of shots fired and a person down in the area of 18 Pavilion Street.

“Upon patrol officer arrival, life saving measures were administered to the victim, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds,” police said. “The victim, later identified as Derrick Nichols, was subsequently transported to Saint Francis Hospital and soon thereafter succumbed to his injures.”

Nichols was pronounced deceased at 12:48 p.m.

Police said during the next six months, evidence was seized and analyzed, video was recovered and reviewed, and probable cause was ultimately developed for the arrest of Williams.

No other details were released.