Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD — ┬áPolice have issued a Silver Alert for a 34-year-old Enfield woman who was reported missing Friday.

Jessica Rival is described as a 5-foot-7, white woman, weighing 180 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen very early Friday morning in East Windsor. Family and loved ones are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.