Some showers possible during today, highs in the upper 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some parts of the state yesterday had some heavy downpours, but many of us didn’t. The nor’easter stayed just far enough to the east to spare Connecticut any major impact, and several towns in the state saw sunshine on Thursday.

Today, we’ll have similar weather as the nor’easter hasn’t moved much, but it may be a little drier than yesterday across eastern CT. Clouds will give way to some sunshine, with more of that sun likely depending on how far west you are in the state. Temperatures will stay cool in the 50s and the wind will stay breezy with gusts nearing 35 mph at times.

Saturday is a big day in Hartford. The Hartford Marathon will be stepping off at 8 AM, and it’ll be mostly cloudy with seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 50s. There will still be a bit of a breeze, but it won’t be anything destructive. Many computer models keep the wind around 10-20 mph at times during the race. Most likely, the rain should stay off to our east during the day on Saturday.

For Sunday and into early next week, we bring more sunshine into the state with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will likely be into the 60s to finish up the weekend and start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds, some sun (especially western CT) and a shower or two possible during the day. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower but not a washout at all. Still fairly breezy. Lows: 45-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for a shower. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli