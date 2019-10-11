Subaru recalls some Forester vehicles due to airbag issue

Hartford Marathon Saturday: Road closures, parking & more
The 2017 Subaru Forester on display on the second of two press days at the Los Angeles Autoshow, now called Automobility LA, in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2016. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.

Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015 to 2018.

The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available. A second recall notice will be sent when the parts are available.

