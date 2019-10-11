Temporary exit closure in East Lyme on I-95 southbound begins October 16th

Hartford Marathon Saturday: Road closures, parking & more
EAST LYME — Heads up commuters!

In order to facilitate construction associated with realigning exit ramps, the I-95 southbound ramps of exit 74 in East Lyme will be temporarily closed.

The closure will happen between Wednesday, October 16th starting at 6:30 p.m. and last to October 20th, ending at 6 p.m.

The detour will take drivers to exit 73 to East Society Road, over to Society Road, then to Flanders Road.

Detour signage will direct Flanders Road traffic trying to access I-95 southbound to  Route 161 (Flanders Rd) South, to Route 156 West, to the Rocky Neck Connector, to Exit 72 (North and Southbound I-95 ramps).

