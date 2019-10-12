× 18-year old shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police say detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the Newhallville section of the city.

Police say that at 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the area of Read and Shepard Streets to investigate the report of a person shot.

They found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where his injury was listed as non-life threatening. He reported to be in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.