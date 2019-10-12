× Breezy morning, sun peaks out this afternoon

The Nor’easter that has been off shore for the last several days has been named by the NHC, Post Tropical Storm Melissa. While the name may seem like a big deal, we are not expecting changes to the impacts here locally. Breezy conditions extend into tomorrow afternoon as the track of this area of low pressure begins to pull away.

Today is a big day in Hartford. The Hartford Marathon will be stepping off at 8 AM, and it’ll be mostly cloudy with seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 50s. There will still be a bit of a breeze, but it won’t be anything destructive. Many computer models keep the wind around 10-20 mph at times during the race. Most likely, the rain should stay off to our east during the day on Saturday.

For Sunday and into early next week, we bring more sunshine into the state with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will likely be into the 60s to finish up the weekend and start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with intervals of sun this afternoon. High: 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly sunny. High: upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60s

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 50s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60.

