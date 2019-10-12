× Shelton Principal: Spitting incident at museum not racially motivated

SHELTON — A Connecticut school official says she believes race was not a factor when a white student spat on a black visitor at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

School officials in Shelton say the incident on Friday resulted in a group from Shelton Intermediate School being kicked out of the museum.

School Principal Dina Marks said in a Twitter posting Saturday morning that she believes the incident was not racially motivated. She called it “an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity” and said it was “completely inappropriate.”

The incident at the African American Museum involved a student spitting over a balcony. It allegedly hit a visitor, a person of color. It was an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity, completely inappropriate, but I believe, not racially motivated against that person. — Dina Marks (@dinamarks) October 12, 2019

Marks was on the trip with students. She says a student spat over balcony and it hit a black visitor below.

School Superintendent Chris Clouet says officials will be discussing possible disciplinary measures.

Kids back at hotel in rooms. An unfortunate incident tonight. Our kids are not bad people. We are all pretty sad tonight, but I love my Vikings. #whatyoudomatters — Dina Marks (@dinamarks) October 12, 2019