WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: A spiral staircase moves visitors from the main floor to the lower levels of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture during the press preview on the National Mall September 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Filled with exhibits and artifacts telling the story of the first Africans in the United States and their descendents, the 400,000-square-foot museum will open to the public on September 24. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Shelton Principal: Spitting incident at museum not racially motivated
SHELTON — A Connecticut school official says she believes race was not a factor when a white student spat on a black visitor at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.
School officials in Shelton say the incident on Friday resulted in a group from Shelton Intermediate School being kicked out of the museum.
School Principal Dina Marks said in a Twitter posting Saturday morning that she believes the incident was not racially motivated. She called it “an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity” and said it was “completely inappropriate.”
The incident at the African American Museum involved a student spitting over a balcony. It allegedly hit a visitor, a person of color. It was an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity, completely inappropriate, but I believe, not racially motivated against that person.