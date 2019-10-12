Hartford Marathon Saturday: Road closures, parking & more
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Shelton Principal: Spitting incident at museum not racially motivated

Posted 11:18 AM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, October 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: A spiral staircase moves visitors from the main floor to the lower levels of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture during the press preview on the National Mall September 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Filled with exhibits and artifacts telling the story of the first Africans in the United States and their descendents, the 400,000-square-foot museum will open to the public on September 24. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SHELTON — A Connecticut school official says she believes race was not a factor when a white student spat on a black visitor at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

School officials in Shelton say the incident on Friday resulted in a group from Shelton Intermediate School being kicked out of the museum.

School Principal Dina Marks said in a Twitter posting Saturday morning that she believes the incident was not racially motivated. She called it “an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity” and said it was “completely inappropriate.”

Marks was on the trip with students. She says a student spat over balcony and it hit a black visitor below.

School Superintendent Chris Clouet says officials will be discussing possible disciplinary measures.

Google Map for coordinates 38.891064 by -77.032614.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.