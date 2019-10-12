× Thousands partake in the Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD- Thousands of people participated in the Hartford Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K on Saturday.

The race brought people from all over Connecticut together, as well as people from other states.

For many, it was a culmination of months of hard work. However for others, crossing the finish line meant accomplishing something against all odds.

“When I was young I broke my leg, my ankle and my growth plate and later on I also had another injury a herniated disc in my lumbar. It prevented me from doing sports and running,” said Ashley Russell.

Creator of Fight for Mobility, Marisa Boasa said her MS diagnosis has not stopped her from running.

“I’m here six years later because I never gave up,” said Boasa.

Others, ran to spread an important message and turned tragedy into something positive.

“Three years ago a neighbor of mine was murdered while she was jogging so from that point forward just joining together with the community in order to promote safety,” said Megan Weeks of Princeton, Massachusetts.

James Joyce of Bristol ran to promote inclusion for disabled athletes. He says bringing his son to races has helped him in more ways than one.

“It actually is a therapeutic event for him where he used to have FOUR seizures before we started racing and after we started racing last year he had two,” said Joyce.

This year winners of the marathon were Ryan Smith of Auburn, ME, and Marci Klimek of Arlington, MA who finished with 2:18:25 and 2:35:22 respectively.

Everett Hackett, 29, of Hartford, came in third overall for the men with a time of 2:20:24.