Want to drive a monster truck? You can in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — There is a buzz in normally quiet Bethlehem; It comes from the vehicle affectionally known as the Blue Buzzard — all 12 thousand pounds and 800 horsepower.

Tom Beck began “DriveMonsterTrucks.com” less than a year ago, he has course built and a retired Chevy Silverado that used to compete in Monster Truck shows across the country. Beck said, “we brought this to Connecticut to allow the average person to see what it’s like to get behind the wheel and go for it.”

Along with instructor, Dan Sears, Beck says visitors have come from all over to experience the thrill of driving atop the massive 60 inch wheels crushing whatever lies beneath. Beck said, “you want to come out and do donuts, you want to jump hot or drive over cars? that’s what we want people to do.”

Sears offers full instruction — and a kill switch he controls — to make sure the rides run safely. The duo insist that nothing will run smoothly but that’s the fun of driving a monster truck over all the obstacles. Beck said, “we want people who want to go after something that’s unique in life, something special, something different.”

Drivers must be 25 year and older with a valid license. To find out more visit www.drivemontertrucks.com

