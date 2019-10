× Water main break closes Silas Deane Highway at Wethersfield-Rocky Hill town line

WETHERSFIELD – Police say a large water main break has closed a major thoroughfare at the Rocky Hill-Wethersfield town line.

The Silas Deane Highway (Route 99) is shut down at the intersection of Town Line Road. That’s right at the bottom of the Exit 24 ramps from I-91.

Police are asking people to avoid the area; no word yet on when it repairs may be done and the road re-opened.