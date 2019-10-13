× 47 people, 1 juvenile arrested in New Haven drag racing bust

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police arrested 47 people involved with illegal street drag racing according to a press release Sunday.

The police unit who made the arrests focuses on tackling drag racers in the area of Foxon Boulevard.

Police worked with various business owners on the Foxon strip to find out where the racers would stage. The owners in the area, voiced a growing concern and the unwanted activity in the area to officers.

The most popular location for the racers was the McDonalds on Foxon Boulevard, were the majority of the arrests were made.

Overall there were 47 adults were arrested, one juvenile arrested, and 10 vehicles were towed.

All the suspects were issued a promise to appear in court for the crimes they allegedly committed.

Any information or reports can be made anonymously and tips can be emailed to: ECIC@newhavenct.gov or by contacting Lt. Rentkowics via email: jrentkowics@newhavenct.gov as well as the Public Safety Access Point at (203) 946-6316.