Boil water advisory issued in Torrington due to water main break

TORRINGTON – Workers in Torrington are trying to find a water main break that’s placed at least 3,000 customers under a ‘boil water’ advisory.

City officials say The Torrington Water Company is working to locate and repair the break on the Westside of Torrington. They sent a reverse 9-1-1 notification to affected residents and businesses to advise them of a precautionary boil water advisory. Customers in other areas served by the Torrington Water Company are not affected and do not need to boil their water, according to city and state health officials.

The state Department of Public Health has been notified, and says they are coordinating their response with the water company with local police and fire authorities, and the Torrington Area Health District.

DPH also says the Litchfield Woods Nursing Home is in the affected area, but has informed them that it has alternative sources of drinking water in place and is able to handle the situation. For people without other sources of water, a filling station for potable water is available for customers at the Torrington Water location at 277 Norfolk Road.

Otherwise, customers should boil their tap water to make it safe for drinking.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute.

Allow the water to cool before using.

Store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water, for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Officials say this boil water advisory is just a precaution. Anybody with questions about this situation should call the Torrington Water Company at 860-489-4149.