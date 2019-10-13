× Columbus Day: What’s open, what’s closed?

HARTFORD – Despite being one of ten federal holidays, Columbus Day isn’t celebrated consistently across the U.S.

According to Pew Research, only 21 states give their workers a paid day off on the 2nd Monday in October. Columbus Day is an official state holiday in Connecticut, so state agencies and many municipal offices will be closed. The federal holiday means most banks and the bond markets are closed, although Connecticut lets banks and credit unions decide whether or not to open on a state holiday.

Many public schools are closed, but that varies by district. (e.g.; New Haven schools are closed; Hartford Public Schools have classes.)

CLOSED:

US Postal Service (Express Mail will be delivered)

State & federal courts

State agencies

Most city and town offices

Most banks and credit unions

Bond markets

OPEN:

Stock market

UPS & FEDEX

AAA (including for licenses etc.)

Metro North trains, CTTransit and CTfastrak will operate on a regular schedule.

Liquor stores

Most businesses are open, but it varies. The same is true with museums, libraries, and other attractions – so you may want to check stores’ websites or call ahead before you head out.