Hamden Police arrest two men after 'shots fired' call, foot pursuit

HAMDEN – A report of gunfire in the middle of the night has led to the arrest of two men by Hamden Police.

Police say at approximately 2:45 a.m. they got a report of multiple gunshots on Dixwell Avenue at Weybosset Street, near the exit/entrance ramp to the Wilbur Cross Parkway (Rt. 15).

Moments later, Officer Keron Bryce saw a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Dixwell Avenue. He pulled the car over on Dixwell Avenue near Helen Street, and saw a firearm underneath the leg of the car’s passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Barnes. As Barnes was being removed from the vehicle, he broke free from an officer and fled on foot, but Officer Bryce pursued Barnes on foot and caught him.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2 loaded firearms and a knife. Several shell casings were located on the Route 15 (Exit 60) ramp, in the area of the original report.

Barnes and the car’s driver, 29-year-old Antoine Ward were both arrested.

Barnes, of Wolcott Hill Road in Wethersfiel, is charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm (2 counts), Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (2 counts), Altering a Firearm Serial Number, and Interfering with a Police Officer. He’s being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Antoine Ward, of Elliot Street in New Haven, is charged with Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Ward, was detained on a $25,000.00 bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on October 25th.