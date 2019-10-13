What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Mild, mostly sunny for rest of Columbus Day weekend

Posted 6:44 PM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47PM, October 13, 2019

Tonight clouds are on the increase and will linger into Monday morning before clearing for sunshine! For SE CT there's a chance you see some showers develop overnight into tomorrow morning. But the goodness is the showers move out by 9-10AM and its smooth sailing from there!

It'll be a quiet Tuesday as well with highs in the low 60s. By Wednesday we're watching another area of low pressure develop and move up the coast. If it verifies we could be looking at a storm that brings wide spread heavy rain and gusty winds for a period of time Wednesday night into Thursday. We'll continue to monitor.

By the end of the week it looks great, mostly sunny skies however temperatures will only be in the upper 50s for a few days before we're back into the 60s.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, slight chance for a  scattered shower, best chance SE. Low: 50s

COLUMBUS DAY: Early clouds, then becoming partly to mostly sunny.  High:65-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s

WEDNESDAY: PM rain. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: AM rain, becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler during the afternoon.  High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool.  Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant.  High: 60.

