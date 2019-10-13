Mild, mostly sunny for rest of Columbus Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Meteorologist Matt Scott (facebook.com/themattcast)

Sunday is the better of the two days - with more sun mixing with the clouds, and the warmest temps that we've felt in a few days. There is the chance for a shower or two late Sunday night into early Monday before the sun returns Monday afternoon. High pressure builds in through Tuesday with more sunshine and delightful conditions. A cold front will move through the region early Wednesday stalls just off-shore, low pressure develop, and moves up the coast and could deliver a soaking rain from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Once the storm moves away, expect cool dry weather with sunshine and temps in the 50s to near 60 for daytime highs on Friday and Saturday. Typical October weather!!!!

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: Mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, slight chance for a scattered shower, best chance SE. Low: 50s

COLUMBUS DAY: Early clouds, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High:65-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60s

WEDNESDAY: PM rain. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: AM rain, becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler during the afternoon. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

