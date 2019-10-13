Real People with Stan Simpson: Should college athletes get their cut of the money pie?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recent California law threatens to dismantle the current concept of amateur athletics at the collegiate level. The "Fair Pay for Play" Act takes effect in 2023. It would allow athletes to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness. It would even allow athletes to hire agents. And Connecticut's legislature may discuss similar measures next year. What will be the impact on an institution such as UConn? Stan talks with former UConn football player Andre Dixon, and sports & entertainment attorney Robert Romano.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video