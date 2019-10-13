The Real Story: New UConn President Thomas Katsouleas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newly-installed University of Connecticut President, Dr. Thomas Katsouleas, talks about his new plan to offer free tuition, starting next fall, to incoming freshmen and transfer students whose families make less than $50,000 a year. He calls it the “Connecticut Commitment” and explains how he came up with the idea. We ask what the program will cost, and how it will be paid for. We also seek his opinion on whether college athletes should be able to earn money through endorsements, as has been passed in California.