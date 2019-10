Please enable Javascript to watch this video

US Senator Chris Murphy discusses Turkey’s bombardment of the Kurds in Northeastern Syria, triggered by President Trump’s decision to withdraw all US forces in that region. It was the Kurdish militia that had helped the American troops defeat ISIS in that region, so Murphy says the Kurds were double-crossed by the troop withdrawal.He also comments on developments in the impeachment inquiry, including the arrest of two Ukraine associates of President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Those men have now been subpoenaed to testify before members of Congress.