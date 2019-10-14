× All Waste Inc. employee struck by car in Avon

AVON — Police say a person who works with All Waste Inc., a trash hauling company, was struck by a vehicle around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say the accident happened in the area of West Avon Road and Arch Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian on the side of the road, conscious and alert. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Police say when the car struck, the pedestrian was at the back of the garbage truck, helping the driver back up on West Avon Road to access a driveway.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle slowed for the truck but did not see the pedestrian.

All parties involved remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.